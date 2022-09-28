Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $73.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $74.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $66.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $101.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

