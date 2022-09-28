American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 322.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF alerts:

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FDG opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $89.96.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.