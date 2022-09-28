American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,500,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,477.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,919,000 after acquiring an additional 999,221 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of AEP opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.98.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

