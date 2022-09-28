American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American States Water were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in American States Water by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Trading Down 2.4 %

AWR stock opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.13. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $103.77.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $122.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 71.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American States Water news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.