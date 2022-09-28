Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:AP opened at $3.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $68.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 292,291 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

Featured Stories

