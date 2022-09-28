Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Up to $15.01

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.01, but opened at $15.44. Amplitude shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 1,377 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPL. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Amplitude Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.78.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.82 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $61,828.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,140 shares of company stock valued at $296,467 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Amplitude by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 95,360 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amplitude by 859.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 604,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 541,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Articles

