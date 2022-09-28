Analysts Set Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Target Price at $30.67

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALT. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Insider Transactions at Altimmune

In other news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 26,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $323,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 26,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $323,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,164 shares of company stock valued at $671,868. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Altimmune Stock Up 4.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altimmune by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,012 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,999,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,938,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 481.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 321,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $599.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.19. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 2,788.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

