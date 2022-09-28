Analysts Set Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Target Price at $26.67

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $564,272.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $564,272.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $52,167.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,196 shares of company stock worth $1,143,482 over the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 10.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth $2,693,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.15. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. The company had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

