Analysts Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target at $38.03

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.03.

Several research analysts have commented on BILI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 278.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $89.80.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

