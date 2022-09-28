Analysts Set Expectations for Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DAL. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Melius began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of DAL opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,722,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,118,000 after buying an additional 2,203,318 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after buying an additional 2,423,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,788,000 after acquiring an additional 552,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.