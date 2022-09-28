Analysts Set Expectations for Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8 Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:HUT opened at C$2.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.67. The stock has a market cap of C$460.74 million and a P/E ratio of -9.71. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.65 and a 52-week high of C$20.61.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining ( TSE:HUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$43.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

