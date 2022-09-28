Analysts Set Expectations for The Swatch Group AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for The Swatch Group in a report released on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Parker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Swatch Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Swatch Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWGAY. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.50.

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

