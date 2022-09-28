Analysts Set Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) PT at $60.33

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $574,417.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,732,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,252,153.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,455 shares of company stock worth $31,093,538 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.45. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

