Analysts Set Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) PT at $60.33

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.33.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences
In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $574,417.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,732,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,252,153.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 576,455 shares of company stock worth $31,093,538 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.45. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.