Analysts Set HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Target Price at $4.84

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. Citigroup lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 8,607.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Stock Performance

Shares of HUYA opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.59. HUYA has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $10.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

