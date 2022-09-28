Analysts Set Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Target Price at $38.57

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

KURA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $848.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.93. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). On average, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,339 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 222.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,680,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,356 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,217 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 135.2% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,826,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,865,000 after acquiring an additional 862,000 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

