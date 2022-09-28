Analysts Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Price Target at $344.14

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $344.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $328.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $361.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total transaction of $10,426,644.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,942,196.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,346 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,220,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,404,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

