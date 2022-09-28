Analysts Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) PT at $20.54

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.54.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $742,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 985,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 81,651 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH opened at $13.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

