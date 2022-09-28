Analysts Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Target Price at $77.40

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $65.13 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.90.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

