Analysts Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target at $68.60

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFSI. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $323,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $323,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $716,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,036 shares in the company, valued at $16,885,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,629 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,953,000 after purchasing an additional 422,092 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.29.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 27.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.77%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.