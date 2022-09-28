Analysts Set Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Target Price at $38.00

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTG opened at $26.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -447.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.36. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.



Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

