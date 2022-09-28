Analysts Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) PT at $84.81

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several research firms have commented on STT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $61.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average of $71.64.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 288,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in State Street by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $3,056,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in State Street by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,424,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,224,000 after buying an additional 57,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

