Analyzing Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) & Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) and Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Marketing Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 39.87% 13.06% 4.39% Marketing Alliance 7.95% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Marketing Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.00 billion 2.49 $4.22 billion $28.18 7.22 Marketing Alliance $23.69 million 0.91 $2.62 million $0.24 11.04

Dividends

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Marketing Alliance. Willis Towers Watson Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marketing Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Willis Towers Watson Public pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Marketing Alliance pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Willis Towers Watson Public pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marketing Alliance pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marketing Alliance has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Willis Towers Watson Public and Marketing Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 1 5 1 0 2.00 Marketing Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus target price of $235.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.45%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Marketing Alliance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Marketing Alliance on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues. In addition, the company offers risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, aerospace, construction, and marine. Further, it offers investment consulting and discretionary management services to insurance and reinsurance companies; insurance consulting and technology, risk and capital management, pricing and predictive modeling, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; wholesale insurance broking services to retail and wholesale brokers; and underwriting and capital management, capital market, and advisory and brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets, as well as delivers healthcare and reimbursement accounts, including health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Marketing Alliance

(Get Rating)

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The Marketing Alliance, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.