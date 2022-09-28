Analyzing Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) & Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -122.63% -37.11% -25.47% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Microvast has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novonix has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $151.98 million 3.84 -$206.48 million N/A N/A Novonix $6.11 million 69.34 -$51.83 million N/A N/A

This table compares Microvast and Novonix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Novonix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Microvast.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Microvast and Novonix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 1 1 0 2.00 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microvast currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 245.42%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than Novonix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novonix shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novonix beats Microvast on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

