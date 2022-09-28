Analyzing Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) & Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Super Group has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Super Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Super Group and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Super Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 195.34%. Given Super Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Super Group is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

This table compares Super Group and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.56 billion 1.19 $279.07 million N/A N/A Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A $14.28 million N/A N/A

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group N/A 186.71% 49.10% Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A -100.33% 7.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Super Group beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Group

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

(Get Rating)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.