Anchor Neural World (ANW) Market Capitalization Achieves $293,349.93

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Anchor Neural World has a total market capitalization of $293,349.93 and approximately $85,317.00 worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Anchor Neural World

Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation. Anchor Neural World’s official website is anw.foundation. Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation.

Buying and Selling Anchor Neural World

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token”

