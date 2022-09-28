André Gaumond Acquires 2,000 Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Stock

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) Director André Gaumond bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$15,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$281,880.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ARR opened at C$7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 195.71 and a quick ratio of 195.71. Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.73.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. will post 0.0596042 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.63.

(Get Rating)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

Further Reading

