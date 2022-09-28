Andrew R. Hockey Acquires 60,000 Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating) insider Andrew R. Hockey acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,049.78).
Chariot Trading Down 5.8 %
Chariot stock opened at GBX 16.90 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chariot Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 6.04 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 26.90 ($0.33). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.11. The firm has a market cap of £161.90 million and a PE ratio of -21.13.
Chariot Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.