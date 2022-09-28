Andrew R. Hockey Acquires 60,000 Shares of Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Stock

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Rating) insider Andrew R. Hockey acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,049.78).

Chariot Trading Down 5.8 %

Chariot stock opened at GBX 16.90 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chariot Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 6.04 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 26.90 ($0.33). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.11. The firm has a market cap of £161.90 million and a PE ratio of -21.13.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers; and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco.

