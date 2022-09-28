Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Marc Bishop Lafleche Buys 13,245 Shares

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 13,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.95 ($24,166.20).

Anglo Pacific Group Trading Up 1.3 %

LON APF opened at GBX 154.40 ($1.87) on Wednesday. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a one year low of GBX 125 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 192.67 ($2.33). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 160.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £398.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.92.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on APF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Beaufort Securities cut their price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 390 ($4.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 288 ($3.48).

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.