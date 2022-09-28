Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS) Insider Paul Forrest Sells 750,000 Shares

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating) insider Paul Forrest sold 750,000 shares of Angus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total value of £15,000 ($18,124.70).

Angus Energy Stock Performance

LON ANGS opened at GBX 1.93 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. Angus Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.95 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Angus Energy Company Profile

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It holds 80% interests in the Brockham oil field covering 8.9 km2 and the Lidsey oil field covering 5.3 km2 located in Weald Basin; 51% interests in the Saltfleetby gas field covering 91.8 km2 located in Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe field covering 154 km2 located in Weald Basin, as well as 12.5% interests in the A24 Prospect.

