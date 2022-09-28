Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS) Insider Paul Forrest Sells 750,000 Shares

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating) insider Paul Forrest sold 750,000 shares of Angus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total value of £15,000 ($18,124.70).
Angus Energy Stock Performance
LON ANGS opened at GBX 1.93 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. Angus Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.95 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Angus Energy Company Profile
