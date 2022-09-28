Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 190.9% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $29.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Anhui Conch Cement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th.
About Anhui Conch Cement
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
