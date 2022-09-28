ANIVERSE Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ANV)

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. One ANIVERSE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ANIVERSE has a market capitalization of $33.92 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ANIVERSE has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,547.98 or 0.99935247 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00057675 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00063837 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00079406 BTC.

About ANIVERSE

ANIVERSE (CRYPTO:ANV) is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. The official website for ANIVERSE is aniverse.io. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ANIVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANIVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANIVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

