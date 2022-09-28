Anyswap (ANY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $122,988.00

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $12.30 or 0.00062984 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $122,988.00 and approximately $572,728.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

