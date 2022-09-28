Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $302.82.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

AON Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $934,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in AON by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 339,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,058,000 after buying an additional 16,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $270.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. AON has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AON will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

