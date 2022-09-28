APIX (APIX) Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges

APIX (APIX) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, APIX has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $799,788.00 and approximately $213,376.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APIX Coin Profile

APIX was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIX

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams.”

