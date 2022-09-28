Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0007 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $14.25 million and $648,559.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00088270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00066778 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00031035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018311 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.