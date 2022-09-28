Apollon Limassol (APL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $296,766.00

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $612,387.80 and $296,766.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00009564 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00088497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00066128 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.