April (APRIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, April has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. April has a market cap of $5.40 million and $14,231.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last day. One April coin can currently be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges.

April launched on April 19th, 2021. April’s total supply is 121,536,600 coins. April’s official Twitter account is @Aprilmyoracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. April’s official website is apriloracle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “April is a blockchain based project which builds Decentralized Applications (Dapps) where users earn rewards by playing games based on real-world events. A real-world event could be a football match played between two countries. Real-world event games are powered by our decentralized identity technologies.Telegram Docs”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as April directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade April should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy April using one of the exchanges listed above.

