Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Cowen dropped their price target on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aptiv Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after purchasing an additional 488,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,804,869,000 after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $526,066,000 after purchasing an additional 61,666 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.13. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $81.51 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Read More

