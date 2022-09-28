APY.Finance Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a market cap of $543,982.00 and $1,986.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap.”

