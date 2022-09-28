Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $0.56 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 169.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

