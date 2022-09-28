ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.33.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,544,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 36.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 490,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 40.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 131,550 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

