Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Ares Capital Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.05 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

