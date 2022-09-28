Ares Protocol Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 28th. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $55,050.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ares Protocol’s launch date was December 24th, 2020. Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ares Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/AresProtocolLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ares Protocol is www.aresprotocol.com.

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ares is a decentralized hybrid oracle that designed to fully realize the on-chain and on-chain verification of oracle data. By using VRF to discover the random selection of aggregators, data centralization is solved, and a very low participation threshold is guaranteed. However, the random selection of the aggregator cannot guarantee the accuracy of the data.The ARES token will be the first supported fee token, and the holder of the token also has the right to vote to determine which other tokens can also be used as the fee token supported in the Ares network, such as stable coins.”

