Ark (ARK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.73 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $64.26 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 168,099,544 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

