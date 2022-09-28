Armor NXM Trading Down 6.1% This Week (arNXM)

Armor NXM (arNXM) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, Armor NXM has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Armor NXM has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $12,185.00 worth of Armor NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Armor NXM coin can currently be bought for $12.73 or 0.00067386 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Armor NXM Profile

Armor NXM’s genesis date was January 21st, 2021. Armor NXM’s total supply is 238,598 coins. Armor NXM’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Armor NXM is armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor's arNXM vault allows users to stake wNXM tokens with Nexus Mutual without the need to lock their tokens for 90 days. It's been created to boost the amount of capital being staked in the Nexus Mutual protocol.The arNXM Vault accepts deposits of wNXM, exchanges them for arNXM at the current value (based on the amount of NXM the contract has and total supply of arNXM), then a user may withdraw to gain rewards from their staking.”

