ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ArrowMark Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BANX opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.53. ArrowMark Financial has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $24.19.

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at ArrowMark Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. ArrowMark Financial’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other news, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle acquired 2,000 shares of ArrowMark Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $36,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $131,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $64,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 41,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

See Also

