Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NYSE APAM opened at $28.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.73. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 131.59% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 546,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after buying an additional 75,879 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 20,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

