Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ARTW opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.27. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Further Reading

