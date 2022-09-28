Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 2.30%.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $274,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

