Arweave Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $601.74 million and approximately $24.80 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $9.32 or 0.00047869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,459.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.22 or 0.00586963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.62 or 0.00586924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00256867 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 64,598,643 coins and its circulating supply is 50,108,502 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.